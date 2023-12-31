Ghanaian celebrities who said goodbye to loved ones in 2023

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2023 has been a year of highs and lows for Ghanaian celebrities, but for some, the year has been marked by loss.



Several prominent figures in the entertainment industry have mourned the passing of beloved family members and loved ones, sparking an outpouring of sympathy from fans and colleagues alike.



Let's take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023.



1. Ahuofe Patri



On January 30, actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known to fans as Ahuofe Patri, shared the heartbreaking news of her mother's passing.



The young star took to Instagram to share the sad news. Sharing photos of her radiant mother, Patri's caption stated, "I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."



The news shocked fans and fellow celebrities alike as they poured in condolences and heartfelt messages of support.





Lost my lovely mom….Rest in peace Mama❤️ pic.twitter.com/77JkIHLN8N — SDK (@sdkdele) January 31, 2023

This is the first time of loosing someone really dear and close to my heart ???? and it’s not a pretty feeling at all.

100 yrs of Love and care for everyone.

I’m staying off social media for some weeks to mourn Granny ???? pic.twitter.com/Sevi31vXJP — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) May 27, 2023

Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers . 10 of us , 1 gone too soon . ???? — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) October 4, 2023