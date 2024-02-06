Ghanaian lecturer aims for Guinness World Record with 150-Hour lecture marathon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Michael Appiah Karikari, a lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, Eastern Region, is poised to make history with a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest lecture ever delivered.



On March 10, 2024, Dr. Karikari will undertake a remarkable 150-hour Lecture-Thon on the topic of Research Methods in Behavioral Science, surpassing any previous records in the academic world.



The UESD Auditorium will be the stage for this extraordinary feat, where Dr. Karikari aims to inspire and educate with his unwavering determination and commitment to pushing boundaries.