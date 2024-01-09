Ghanaian man surpasses lipstick application world record

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian nurse cum makeup artist, Dela Gomey, is on the verge of engraving his name in the Guinness World Records book by applying lipstick to eight models within just 30 seconds.



Dela Gomey, in an attempt to break the world record, doubled the current ‘record of four lipstick applications’, set by a renowned Chinese makeup artist, Li Jiaqi, in 2018.



Gomey ended up applying lipstick on eight models, although the initial target was to work on just seven of them.



Dela, who was said to have requested for an extra model to ‘buy time’, was spotted during the event, being cheered on whiles he demonstrated the lipstick application with utmost composure under pressure.



Speaking to GraphicOnline after the feat, Gomey expressed excitement while unraveling his next step. "I have gathered all the pictorial and video evidence and would be submitting it on Monday," he declared.



He however, regretted not including more models to the challenge. "When I think about it, I felt I could’ve added more, but I have doubled the current record so I am pleased with my effort," he stated.



He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their unflinching support, "I want to thank all Ghanaians for their encouragement and belief in me. This record is for all of us!" he added.







