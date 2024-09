Music of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Amandzeba Nat Brew, the Ghanaian Highlife musician, recently discussed the struggles of Ghanaian music in global markets.



He noted that while Ghanaian artists once influenced West and Central Africa, they now mimic Nigerian styles rather than embracing their own.



Brew emphasized that simplicity and catchiness, not language, drive music's global appeal.