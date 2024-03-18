Ghanaian music consumers not ready for deep lyrics - Article Wan

Music of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Reggae/Afro Dancehall artiste, Article Wan, has challenged the notion that profound lyrics are a necessity for good music, suggesting that contemporary music consumers are not prepared for such depth.



Speaking at the Graphic Showbiz X Dialogue Series, he emphasized a shift in appreciation towards factors like rhythm and danceability over lyrical complexity.



Article Wan highlighted the evolution in music consumption, acknowledging that while there's still respect for deep lyrics, it's not as prevalent as in previous generations. He stressed the importance of balancing lyrical content with other elements like production and arrangement for a well-rounded song.



In support of his stance, Article Wan cited his own experience, noting that songs like "Solo" prioritize fast tempo and danceability over deep lyrical meaning. He emphasized the diversity in how people consume music, with some focusing solely on instrumentation or seeking songs for specific moods or occasions.



Echoing his sentiments, Ghanaian musician and entertainment analyst, Kojo Kinn, pointed out that market demands often influence artists and songwriters to prioritize commercial success over artistic depth.



He acknowledged exceptions like M.anifest, who delve into profound themes, but noted the challenges artists face in balancing creative expression with consumer preferences and marketing trends.