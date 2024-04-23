Ghanaian music's future dim due to copycat trend - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Music of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Veteran Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has expressed concern over the future of Ghana's music industry, citing an overwhelming trend of replication among current artists.



Ambolley emphasized that today's musicians are not pushing boundaries or introducing innovative ideas, which he believes are essential for advancing the industry.



He contrasted Ghanaian artists with their Nigerian counterparts like Burna Boy, noting that Nigerian musicians often incorporate their unique identity into their music, making them globally distinctive.



Ambolley criticized Ghanaian artists who label themselves as 'Dancehall Kings' or sing in patois, arguing that they are straying from their authentic roots and identities.



According to Ambolley, this mimicry-heavy approach signifies a bleak outlook for Ghanaian music's future.



"There is no future [for Ghanaian music] because we are copying more than being creatives. The young musicians want to go into Dancehall music, singing in patois and others but it originates from Jamaica. Have you heard Burna Boy singing in patois before? No, the way he sings his songs can be recognized as Nigerian, so there is an identity. Someone created the Dancehall genre, and you are claiming you are the ‘Dancehall King of Africa;’ what about the one who came up with the idea?" Ambolley remarked.



Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, renowned for hits like ‘Abrentsie,’ ‘Adwoa,’ and ‘The Simigwa,’ is a highly respected figure in Ghana's music scene.



