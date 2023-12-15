Ghanaian 'singathon' record contender replies critics

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian contender for the ‘Guinness World Record longest singing marathon’ by an individual, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has dispelled claims that she is capitalizing on her current media rounds to seek fame.



According to Afua, she is simply on a mission to make the country proud and nothing else.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa established that there are a lot of things she could have done if she intends to be popular.



She, however, called on Ghanaians to lend a hand of support instead of making such frivolous claims.



“There are so many ways to become popular in Ghana. I am into TV production. I have produced and hosted shows on TV. I can twerk and do a lot of things, but I have decided not to sleep for four days and you think I want fame? No. I can't go through all this stress because of that, I am not focusing on fame at all.



“My father was even crying yesterday because he doesn’t know how I am going to sail through but he has to be there throughout the four days. Why would I put everybody through this stress because of my gain? This is for Ghana's music industry. I can choose to write a letter that I don’t think I can do it if Ghanaians think it is for fame," she stated.



Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa's bid to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual’ has been scheduled on December 24 - 27, in Accra.



She is poised towards establishing a new feat of 117 and 120 hours.



The current world record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours and was achieved sometime in 2012.







SB/EB



Watch the video below



