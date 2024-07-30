You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 30Article 1964630

Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia feeds over 200 children in La

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has launched her "Sista Cooks" initiative by feeding over 200 children in La, Accra.

Through this heartwarming gesture, she provided nutritional meals and soft drinks to the children at Masco Pub.

Sista Afia expressed her excitement about the initiative, aiming to bring smiles, hope, and inspiration to street children.

She hopes to extend this effort nationwide, feeding thousands more.

With a successful music career spanning over a decade, Sista Afia continues to make an impact both in music and community service.

