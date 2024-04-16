Ghanaian student sets Guinness World Record for most trees hugged in one hour

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student at Auburn University, USA, has achieved the Guinness World Record for most trees hugged by an individual.



Tahiru's remarkable feat, hugging 1,123 trees within an hour, earns him global recognition for his passion for environmental sustainability.



Guinness World Records confirmed Tahiru's milestone, praising his dedication to promoting awareness about the importance of trees and environmental conservation.



