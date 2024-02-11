Ghanaian woman sleeps off while attempting Guinness World Records' gum-a-thon

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maame, a determined Ghanaian woman striving for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest gum chewing by an individual, encountered a momentary setback during her endeavor when she unexpectedly fell asleep.



In a video widely circulated on Saturday, Maame was captured seated in a relaxed position, dozing off. This incident unfolded after she had already completed seven hours of her gum-chewing GWR attempt. At that juncture, she appeared to be on the brink of abandoning her record pursuit.



Nevertheless, moments later, she began humming a song and vigorously waving her hands in the air, evidently striving to remain awake and persist in her quest for the record.





Maame initiated her ambitious seven-day chewing gum marathon on Friday, February 9, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 41 hours of continuous gum chewing.The rules for this distinctive record are simple: maintain a straight face, keep the gum manageable, and undergo continuous timing and recording by a dedicated team.