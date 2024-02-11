Ghanaian woman sleeps off while attempting Guinness World Records' gum-a-thon

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Maame, a determined Ghanaian woman striving for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest gum chewing by an individual, encountered a momentary setback during her endeavor when she unexpectedly fell asleep.
In a video widely circulated on Saturday, Maame was captured seated in a relaxed position, dozing off. This incident unfolded after she had already completed seven hours of her gum-chewing GWR attempt. At that juncture, she appeared to be on the brink of abandoning her record pursuit.
Nevertheless, moments later, she began humming a song and vigorously waving her hands in the air, evidently striving to remain awake and persist in her quest for the record.
Current situation at Chewing-Gum-a-thon ????????— #3FM927???? (@3fm927) February 10, 2024
Artiste Maame is sleeping #3Fm927 pic.twitter.com/JDAyFd8fJn