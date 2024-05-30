Ghanaians are hardworking when they travel outside the country – Europe-based Artiste

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Rising rapper Tee Tonie believes Ghanaians excel abroad due to effective systems.



In an interview, he praised the opportunities and organization in countries like Europe.



He emphasized the ease of success for Ghanaians abroad, even without prior connections.



Tee Tonie contrasted this with Ghana's challenging conditions, advocating for emigration as a solution.



He noted the diligence of Ghanaians abroad, making it easier to succeed upon returning home.



Overall, Tee Tonie highlights the allure of foreign opportunities and the perceived difficulties in Ghana, suggesting emigration as a viable path to success.