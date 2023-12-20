Ghanaians love jokes about ‘everyday life, struggles’ including the president – OB Amponsah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaians are “reluctant to laugh when you’re doing political jokes,” OB Amponsah has said.



He added it is especially the case “when they belong to a particular party” which is being roasted on stage.



According to OB, on the other hand, even though Ghanaians “enjoy sex jokes,” they “mostly,” like jokes about “the average Ghanaian life, like [jokes about] trotro.



“You see when you talk to them about picking trotro, they can relate. So the average relatable Ghanaian life.”



About the average Ghanaian life, he noted thrift shopping at Kantamanto, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, etc.



“Every day struggles, because they can really relate with it,” he stressed.



The TV host spoke in an exclusive interview with Class News' Prince Benjamin (PB) over the weekend on the sidelines of the 3 Faces of Jeffery Nortey show.



He noted, in his experience, jokes about perceived luxuries divide the audience, and do not excite many.



“But when you talk about driving a car, only a section of the audience can relate.



“The everyday struggles of the average Ghanaian [is what they like],” he emphasised.



He cited a recent instance where he performed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the audience.



“Yesterday, I was performing to Nana Addo and I was talking about how I drive a small car, and people mistake it for Uber… and he was laughing. You know, because, he understood the concept,” OB narrated.



For the optometrist cum comic star, this proves, “when you talk about the average stuff, even the elites understand it because they’ve been there before”.



On Constitution Day, January 7, 2024, OB Amponsah showcases his fifth comic special dubbed: ‘Surviving Akuffo’ at Jamestown Coffee Roasters, Osu, Accra.



“The plan is to do an intimate session with my fans,” he said, revealing plans to tape and stream the exclusive content online for a larger audience at a later date.



Finally, on the special’s title, OB joked the two 'f's were intentional, “so maybe Dampare takes it” – Dr George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana.