Ghanaians raise concerns over Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing a-thon attempt review after 8 weeks

A group of Ghanaians have expressed concern over the delay in reviewing Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record singing marathon.



Afua Asantewaa broke the Guinness World Record for longest individual singing challenge with over 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 105 hours by Sunil Waghmare.



It has been eight weeks since Ghanaians were supposed to receive an update on the results from the Guinness World Record Academy. In an interview, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that she paid a fee of $650 (GH¢8,048.10) to speed up the process. Additionally, she had to pay $100 (GH¢1,238.17) for transaction fees, which brought the total cost to $750 (GH¢9,286.27).



This has led some Ghanaians to question why the results are not yet available. According to the official website of the Guinness World Record, record attempts are reviewed within 12 weeks.



"It can take up to 12 weeks for us to review your documentation and let you know if your record attempt has been accepted as the new record holder or rejected. Please note: Sometimes the 12-week waiting time is extended during high demand.".



It continues to say "Alternatively, you can purchase our Priority Evidence Review service to prioritise the review of the evidence and the approval or rejection of your record attempt. The Priority Evidence Review service is only available AFTER we have received your full evidence, and will ensure that your evidence is reviewed within 5 working days"



The priority Evidence Review service costs £350/$550/€440 (plus VAT where applicable).



Bongo Ideas also registered on his Twitter handle: "8 weeks after submitting her attempt to GWR & paying $750, Afua Asantewaa is yet to hear from them. Ideally, if you’ve not received a confirmation by now, it means failure! Basically, her only record now is being a celebrity who’s being celebrated nationwide for winning nothing."



His tweet has attracted hundreds of reactions from the Ghanaian social media community, with varied comments including;



@enocksmith: for this one de3 I won't say anything.



@calebesh: The definition of Failure from unproductive critic makes it interesting and funny as well. Aside the attempt,she was and is the first to try it for Ghana in this century. She opened doors for others to try other GWR. I will say less about the impact she made during the

attempt.



@phoenix: Relax Mr. Bongo, it can take up to 12 weeks sometimes for them to verify evidence submitted for a record attempt.



@hafisudell: She is totally a failure. Bongo ideas said this several times but Ghanaians thinks he is against her we live to see. 4 more weeks lol. She paid for express smh.