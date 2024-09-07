Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to UK by road to embark on another epic journey

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Wanderlust Ghana, the group that gained attention for their road trip from Accra to London last year, is gearing up for another adventure.



In the third week of September, five core members will embark on a journey from Accra to Paris, Dubai, and Cape Town.



Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority, the team plans to promote Ghana during their 30,000-kilometre journey through 30 countries.



Kwame Peprah, a member of the group, encourages local businesses to partner with them for exposure.



A take-off celebration will be held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on September 8.