Movies of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: Skynews

In "Gladiator II", Paul Mescal stars as Lucius Verus, saved by Maximus in the original film.



Set in ancient Rome, the sequel features brutal arena battles, including a fight with Pedro Pascal.



Directed by Ridley Scott, it explores revenge and power, set to Kanye West's "No Church In The Wild".