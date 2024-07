Music of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Eugy revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album "God Reigns" on July 15, 2024.



The LP features 12 songs, with all tracks being solo performances except "Invest in Peace" and "Let Your Will Be Done."



Guests Imrhan and Y Shadey appear on tracks 4 and 11 respectively.



The album, produced by DJ Cervo, Frimz99, and Sevaqk, includes previously released singles and launches on July 26.