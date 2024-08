Television of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Legendary broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbor, known as The Grand Master, passed away on August 19, 2024.



Avenorgbor, a former GBC director and Melcom Group communications head, was pivotal in introducing morning and breakfast shows in Ghana.



His cause of death is unknown. He last criticized a government policy on Facebook.