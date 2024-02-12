Gospel musicians can align with ideologies of a political party – Akesse Brempong

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel musician Akesse Brempong has expressed his support for artists aligning with political ideologies in the country, emphasizing that there is nothing inherently wrong with such affiliations.



In a recent interview on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz, the Brempong challenged the societal intolerance towards gospel artists endorsing political parties, especially during election seasons.



Brempong highlighted that musicians, including gospel artists, can embrace partisan views while still resonating with diverse audiences in a polarized society.



"As much as the gospel musician is an individual with ideologies, they can align with a political party," Brempong stated. "But the awareness that their ministry caters to people from various political persuasions should be acknowledged, especially in Ghana."



He questioned the prevailing societal acceptance of gospel musicians' political affiliations, urging for a more tolerant perspective. "Ghanaians can tolerate the idea of gospel musicians supporting a party. I don't know why it is," he remarked.