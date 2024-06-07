Gov’t must invest in the creative arts sector – Mahama

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news

John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, pledged improvements for the creative arts sector if elected president.



Speaking with industry members, he promised to address sector issues and revive initiatives from his previous presidency.



He emphasized the importance of government investment, citing past efforts such as providing vehicles to artists.



Expressing disappointment over halted programs, Mahama stressed the sector's significance, echoing Kwame Nkrumah's support for the arts.



He called for collaborative solutions and criticized the current government's lack of continuity in supporting the creative arts.