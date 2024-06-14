Grammy Africa: Dentaa assures it's not late for Ghana to become a founding member

Entertainment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, CEO of GUBA Enterprise, expressed disappointment that Ghana is not a founding member of Grammy Africa, citing a missed agreement with the Recording Academy.



She highlighted Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa as the initial host countries.



Despite this setback, she clarified that Ghanaian artists can still be nominated for Grammy Africa awards but miss out on hosting and related benefits.



Lady Dentaa emphasized the economic benefits of Grammy Africa, including cultural recognition, global promotion of African music, and opportunities for tourism and industrial growth.



She remains hopeful that Ghana could join later pending certain conditions.