Grammy Africa initiative acknowledges the global influence of African music – Davido

Music of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: 3news

Nigerian afrobeats star Davido celebrates the Recording Academy's plan to expand into Africa and the Middle East, calling it a nod to the region's vibrant music talent and global impact.



The initiative, dubbed Grammy Africa, aims to collaborate with local ministries and stakeholders to support African music creators.



Multiple Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo also praised the move, highlighting Africa's rich musical heritage and the Academy's efforts to embrace diverse music communities worldwide.



Senior consultant Akosua Dentaa Amoateng confirmed the news, emphasizing the Academy's strategic partnerships across Africa.



Davido's recent Grammy nominations underscore Africa's growing influence in global music.