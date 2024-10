Music of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni has released his empowering single "Rise," a blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and Hip-Hop.



The song, from his upcoming album, calls for unity and resilience in overcoming adversity.



Produced by FB Da Mastermind and Nabeyin Panford, the video, directed by Twinsdntbeg, celebrates Ghanaian culture.