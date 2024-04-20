Grammy-winning christian singer Mandisa dies at 47

Music of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Christian singer Mandisa, famous for her "American Idol" journey and Grammy-winning album 'Overcomer,' has died at age 47.



Mandisa Lynn Hundley, her formal name, was found deceased at her Nashville residence, with the cause of death undisclosed.



Originally from near Sacramento, California, Mandisa's musical path began in church and soared after her notable appearance on "American Idol" in 2006, earning praise from host Ryan Seacrest for her spirit.



Her debut album "True Beauty" garnered a Grammy nomination in 2007, marking the start of a fruitful career spanning six albums, including a Christmas collection.



In 2014, Mandisa achieved Grammy success with "Overcomer," named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.



Beyond her music, Mandisa courageously shared her personal battles, including depression, in her memoir "Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy," released in 2022.



The Christian community mourned her passing, with tributes pouring in from fans and organizations like the K-Love radio network, highlighting Mandisa's impactful honesty and encouragement in matters of faith and adversity.