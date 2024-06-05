You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 05Article 1946693

Source: BBC

Grammy-winning producer accused of raping woman in van

Grammy-winning producer The-Dream is facing allegations of rape and sexual battery in a lawsuit filed by former protégé Chanaaz Mangroe.

The lawsuit claims repeated forced sexual encounters, including throttling and coercion into intimate acts.

Mangroe seeks damages for lost wages and emotional distress, alleging The-Dream promised career opportunities in exchange for compliance.

The-Dream denies the accusations, stating they are untrue and defamatory.

Mangroe, originally aspiring to a career in music, hopes speaking out will prevent future abuse.

The-Dream, known for collaborations with Beyoncé and Rihanna, asserts a commitment to opposing harassment and aiding artists' careers.

