Music of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

GuiltyBeatz shared insights on Tems' delayed album "Born in the Wild," noting it was initially set for release last year but underwent additions.



The 18-track album, praised for its diverse production, reflects Tems' journey starting in Lagos.



GuiltyBeatz, heavily involved as producer, highlighted their natural, collaborative process spanning multiple locations since 2021.