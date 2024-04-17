Guinness Accravaganza unveils multi-artsy menu for third edition on April 20

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

From food to games, fashion and music the Guinness Accravaganza coming off this Saturday, April 20, 2024, is promising to be a fun-filled event.



The third edition of the Guinness Accravaganza multi-arts experience, powered by Guinness, is set to start at midday.



The multi-layered experience, which will take place at the Untamed Empire by Buzz Activate and its partners, will unite Accra's foodies, music heads, fashion nerds, and sports enthusiasts, along with arts and culture lovers.



For the foodies:



Get ready to indulge in authentic Ghanaian cuisines served by a tall list of the capital's most trusted food brands, including Nyonyo Essentials and The Celebrity Chef Kpatashi.



Look out for our Brightest Combi experience serving the best Ghanaian snacks that gell well with Guinness liquids to delight your taste buds.



In an interview, Nyonyo Essentials said they were "thrilled to bring your favorite neighborhood restaurant to the Guinness Accravaganza. Have your meals with the squad at the Guinness Accravaganza, and tell us what you enjoyed the most.”



“If you're in Accra this Saturday, Untamed Empire is your best place to eat. Can't wait to satisfy your cravings at the Guinness Accravaganza," the Celebrity Chef Kpatashi added.



Gaming arcade



The hunt for Accra's FIFA boss is still on. Gear up to win the ultimate cash prize with this edition's scaled-up FIFA competition. The day's matches will be broadcast live, in addition to a host of other fun games.



Art spaces



For the first time, the Guinness Accravaganza will have a live non-permanent tattoo corner at the Untamed Empire and a live art installation contest where fans can channel their artistic talents.



They can win cash rewards coupled with Accravaganza's signature artsy activities, including sip and paint and face painting activities.



Fashion



For all our fashion lovers and stars, there is have a fashion flea market on site for everyone to grab one or two of their favourite pieces, from designer clothes to hats, jewellery, shades; name it all.



There is also a makeup artist and barber on-site. This edition is really a one-stop experience for all patrons.



Music



Given the Guinness Accravaganza's non-stop music policy, Accra's tried and tested turntablists DJ Sleek, DJ Lord OTB, Afrolektra, and Mz Orstin, assisted by MC Kofi Dalinton, Kojo Manuel, and Merqury Quaye will ensure the jam never stops.



Joining the lineup is the evergreen hiplife duo R2Bees, Ghana's new favourite popstar, OliveTheBoy, who will bring his infectious viral hits from “Good Sin” to the buzzing TikTok anthem “Asylum” to the Guinness Accravaganza party.



Also, a host of Accra's most exciting new acts, including Crispen, Yaw Darling, Chayuta, Romeo Swag, Demmi and Afro Genix.



Patrons should prepare to have fun at the April edition of the Guinness Accravaganza on April 20, at the Untamed Empire.



Tickets for the Guinness Accravaganza are available via accravaganza.com or USSD: 714999#. VIP packages featuring an exclusive itinerary and table reservations are also available via accravaganza.com.