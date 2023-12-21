Guinness World Record: I’m ready to make history with Ghana music – Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian journalist and event organizer seeking to etch her name in the history of books of global music has assured Ghanaians of her unwavering confidence and belief in shattering the record for the longest singing marathon which is currently held by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian.



Asantewaa holds that the chance accorded by the Guinness World Record presents an opportunity for her to propel Ghanaian music and tourism to a height never reached before and that she optimistic of not only equalling the existing record but also setting a new one.



The record which currently stands at 105 hours has appeared insurmountable since 2012 when it was set but Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is remains buoyant about her chances of taking it beyond 117 hours.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Afua Asantewaa noted with optimism that she has trained enough for the challenge and will get over the line with the support and prayers from Ghanaians.



Afua Asantewaa indicated her appreciation and acknowledgement of the massive show of support and love from Ghanaians.



Afua believes that the love from Ghanaians is an indication of their belief in her to make history and she will soldier on to deliver the historic feat for Ghanaians.



“I’m fully prepared and ready. I have been preparing since the submission so I’m ready. The love shown me actually urges me more but equally makes me realize that I really need to this regardless of the challenges ahead. It is welcomed and I really appreciate the love. I will urge Ghanaians to continue to pray and support me,” she said.



Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority outlined the role of his outfit as a facilitator for the event which is expected to travel four days.







He told media men that he has been impressed with the conduct and moves of Asantewaa and has no doubt in his mind that she will fly high the flag of Ghana and shed positive lights on the country’s music and tourism industry.



Akwasi Ernest who is a renowned producer and a member of Asantewaa’s team urged Ghanaians to rally behind her and support her in whichever way possible.



He updated that the little misunderstanding between Afua’s camp and GHAMRO has been trashed out and that the road is clear for the Singathon to be held from December 23 to December 27, 2023.