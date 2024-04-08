Guru enters race for UG SRC president

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian hiplife and hip-hop artist, Guru has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council (SRC) in the upcoming 2024/2025 elections.



Guru, recognized for his distinctive contemporary hiplife rap style blending English and Ghanaian languages, is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the University of Ghana after achieving success in the music industry.



His breakthrough came in 2011 with the popular song 'Lapaz Toyota', which dominated Ghanaian music charts. Today, Guru is not only a celebrated musician but also a fashion designer.



Renowned for pushing boundaries in Ghanaian music, Guru incorporates hip hop, Afrobeats, highlife, and dancehall into his songs.



In unveiling his political aspirations, Guru highlighted his desire to tackle key challenges within the university as SRC President.



He emphasized the need to establish Legon Television, expand campus transportation by providing more buses for students, and introduce recreational activities to alleviate stress among students.



“I’m currently studying Political Science and Information Studies at the University of Ghana, in my third year. I want to start there because I have seen the happenings and the kind of leader that people want," Guru explained.



Guru envisions enhancing student engagement and addressing pressing issues to enhance the overall university experience.



"I’m looking forward to bringing Legon TV; students are tired of the radio station. We should have a Legon TV, the buses on campus are very few, we need to add more,” he elaborated on his plans for the university if elected.