Guru finds fulfillment in University of Ghana experience

Guru, also known as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, expresses his profound affection for the University of Ghana, labeling his attendance there as the realization of a lifelong aspiration.



During an interview on Joy Prime, Guru reminisces about his active engagement in university life, highlighting his contributions to Hall Week celebrations and collaborations with the Student Representative Council (SRC) to orchestrate successful events, notably featuring Mister Drew.



"The University of Ghana has always been my dream, and being there feels like a dream come true. So I was willing to go above and beyond for them," Guru states, reflecting on his initial year's involvement in sponsoring and supporting Hall Week celebrations, including the organization of Evandy Hall Week festivities where he facilitated Mister Drew's appearance.



Sharing insights into his motivation for pursuing university education, the 'Lapaz Toyota' hitmaker reveals how pandemic-induced ennui and encouragement from his mother propelled him back to school.



Originally enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Guru later transitioned to Political Science and Information Studies, driven by a desire to leverage his expertise on a global scale, particularly with aspirations to engage with the United Nations.



"After COVID, I felt restless. So, I decided, 'Okay, let me dive into academics because my mom places great value on education, and she wants me to complete my degree.' Thus, I enrolled at the University of Ghana, initially to pursue Information Technology. However, I later switched to Political Science and Information Studies, with the aim of putting theory into practice, particularly in my ambition to work with the UN," Guru explains, illustrating his journey towards academic and professional fulfillment.