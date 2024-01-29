Gyakie hints at dropping surprise debut album

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Gyakie has hinted at releasing her debut album with no publicity.



She made this known via social media platform X.



She wrote: "How I plan to sneak in the album."



The 'Rent Free' hitmaker attached a video of a model in a shark suit who, on the runway, is seen hiding what looked like a bag stuffed with money in one moment and in another showing it off.



Gyakie has two hit extended plays (EPs) to her name: Seed (2020), which housed her breakthrough single Forever, and My Diary (2022), which housed her Something hit.



