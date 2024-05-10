Gyakie steals the show at Kizz Daniel @ 10 concert in OVO Arena Wembley

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a night of electrifying performances, Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Gyakie shines at Kizz Daniel’s sold-out concert at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena in Wembley on May 6, 2024.



Among Africa’s top music exports, Gyakie's soulful voice and infectious energy captivated the audience, keeping them buzzing from start to finish.



Dressed in a vibrant outfit, Gyakie delivered flawless renditions of her hits like 'Forever,' 'Something,' and 'Rent Free,' engaging the crowd in every song.



Her connection with the audience went beyond music, as she shared heartfelt messages of gratitude and interacted with fans between songs.



Gyakie's performance earned rave reviews, with fans and critics alike praising her vocal prowess and stage presence, some even dubbing her the "queen of Afrobeats."



Expressing her excitement, Gyakie said, “I feel elated to have performed at the OVO Arena Wembley to celebrate Kizz Daniel’s 10 years in the game. Representing Ghana is always my goal.”



Exiting to thunderous applause, Gyakie left an indelible mark on all present, leaving concert-goers with cherished memories of her brilliance.



