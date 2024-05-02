Gyankroma affirms PlayGhana initiative's patriotic aim, dismisses ill intent

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Creative Arts Council's Executive Secretary, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, urges Ghana's music industry to embrace the patriotic vision of the PlayGhana initiative amid misconceptions and criticism.



Despite facing backlash during a stakeholder engagement in December 2023, where the PlayGhana initiative aimed to bolster Ghanaian music on the airwaves, Gyankroma emphasizes its positive intent.



Criticism mainly stemmed from fears of banning Nigerian music, which critics argued would hinder rather than help Ghanaian musicians. However, Gyankroma clarifies that PlayGhana seeks to elevate local talent, not stifle competition.



Addressing a recent forum, Gyankroma reaffirms that PlayGhana aims to promote Ghanaian artists without restricting others. She stresses the importance of industry collaboration and enforcement to ensure its success.



PlayGhana advocates for increased exposure of Ghanaian music to boost revenue within the industry. Gyankroma highlights the need for effective implementation and enforcement mechanisms, including engaging DJs and bloggers.



Suggestions from industry insiders, including DJ Mensah, emphasize the importance of language accessibility and global market penetration for Ghanaian music.



Gyankroma pledges to engage event managers and club owners to support PlayGhana's objectives, ensuring broader adoption and impact within the music industry.