Gyedu-Blay Ambolley recounts meeting Michael Jackson in the US

Ghanaian music legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley recently shared a remarkable encounter with the late Michael Jackson during his time in the United States.

Ambolley moved to the US to advance his music career and immerse himself in the creative arts scene.

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Ambolley revealed that he performed at the renowned 'Apollo' event alongside luminaries like Michael Jackson and James Brown. Notably, the late President Jerry John Rawlings was also in attendance.

Ambolley vividly recalled the moment he interacted with Michael Jackson, sharing a table with other icons including Stevie Wonder and Michael Hayes. Reflecting on the experience, he emphasized the impact of his time in the US on his musical journey.


