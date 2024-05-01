Habiba Sinare blames youth laziness on Akufo-Addo expectations

Movies of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has attributed the laziness among the youth to unrealistic expectations from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a candid discussion on the United Showbiz program aired on UTV and reported by GhanaWeb, Sinare highlighted a concerning trend among young Ghanaians, noting a lack of drive towards career advancement and an overemphasis on social media trends.



Sinare acknowledged the efforts of the government in addressing various societal issues but cautioned against solely blaming the administration for the youth's challenges.



She urged the youth to take responsibility for their futures, emphasizing the need to prioritize meaningful pursuits over fleeting online fame.



Addressing the notion of governmental responsibility, Sinare challenged the youth's mindset, stating, "If the president provides jobs for the youth, some of us will still be lazy."



Recent economic hardships have sparked protests among segments of the youth, underscoring the urgency of addressing underlying issues affecting their livelihoods.