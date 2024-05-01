Habiba Sinare voices concerns over decline in leadership qualify

Movies of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Habiba Sinare has voiced her concerns regarding the diminishing quality of leadership in Ghana, particularly in the political arena.



Speaking on Accra-based United Television, Sinare lamented the ease with which individuals ascend to leadership roles in the country, noting that the process has become too accessible, allowing anyone to contest positions such as Member of Parliament without adequate qualifications or experience.



Sinare emphasized that the mere possession of popularity or proficiency in English does not equate to possessing the necessary wisdom and competence required for effective leadership.



Regarding former football captain Stephen Appiah's decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wugon seat, Sinare commended his leadership qualities, citing his track record of leading the national football team with distinction.



She encouraged Appiah not to be deterred by skeptics, asserting that if he remains committed to serving the people with integrity and making decisions for the greater good, he possesses the essential qualities to excel as a leader.