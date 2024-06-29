Hajia 4reall jailed for romance scam in the US

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall, has been sentenced to one year and one day in US prison for her involvement in a $2 million romance scam.



The Ghanaian social media personality pleaded guilty to receiving stolen money through fraudulent bank accounts.



Victims, often elderly, were deceived into believing they were in romantic relationships with fictional personas, leading to substantial financial losses.



Montrage agreed to forfeit over $2 million and pay restitution.



Her extradition from the UK in 2023 marked the beginning of legal proceedings.



After serving her sentence, she plans to return to Ghana.



The case underscores efforts against international fraud targeting vulnerable Americans.