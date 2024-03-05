Hajia4Reall's charity work inspires me - Chef Faila

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Ghanaian chef, Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu, widely known as Chef Faila, has expressed her deep admiration for socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall.



During an appearance on UTV’s “United Showbiz” last Saturday, Chef Faila shared her profound respect for Hajia4Reall’s philanthropic initiatives in underprivileged communities in the Northern regions.



“In the Northern Region, life was very difficult,” Chef Faila recounted. “So we were happy when she rose to prominence in the country. I think in the last two days years, she came around to the North to donate to the orphanage and encouraged people, so I was very inspired.”



However, Chef Faila clarified that her admiration was solely for Hajia4Reall’s charitable endeavors and not for her lifestyle.



“Even though I was selling rice by then, I was praying that I would be like Hajia4Reall,” she explained, “not in the sense of her lifestyle, but the wealth she had to make an impact.”



Chef Faila defended Hajia4Reall’s parents, stating that they cannot be held responsible for the actions of an adult who makes their own decisions.



“I know it’s not easy for their parents at this moment. I believe after 30 years, everyone has the right to choose for themselves, and no one can blame their parents for their child’s wrongdoing,” she emphasized.





Last month, Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to receiving fraud proceeds from romance scams and agreed to pay forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.She also agreed to pay forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.Hajia4Reall is set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty at a yet-to-be-determined date, and it remains to be seen if she would be given the maximum five-year sentence.