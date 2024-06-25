Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’ singer breaks silence over copyright issue

Music of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

Mabel Tiwaa Rockson of Hallelujah Voices responded to allegations of copyright infringement by Team Eternity, creators of the hit song 'Defe Defe'.



She expressed surprise and dissatisfaction with their handling of the issue in an interview with Hello FM.



Kwame Mickey, the original producer, urged Team Eternity to meet and compensate him for allegedly sampling his past work without permission.



Tiwaa Rockson revealed plans for a remix of their 2004 hit but delayed it due to Team Eternity's version gaining popularity.



The controversy has sparked debate over similarities between the songs and proper copyright practices.