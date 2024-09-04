You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 04Article 1977308

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Harry Ahovi wins Volta Best Blogger for the second consecutive time

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Harry Ahovi Harry Ahovi

Ghanaian Blogger Harry Ahovi, popularly known as Prince Harrylord has won the prestigious Blogger of the Year at this year's Volta Media Excellence Awards 2024.

The One time Ghana Youth Blogger of the year was adjudged the Best Blogger in Volta Region at the just 5th edition after winning the 4th edition last year at Volta Media Excellence Awards

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment