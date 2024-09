Movies of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new charge of criminal sexual conduct related to a 2006 incident in Manhattan.



He appeared in court in a wheelchair, facing additional scrutiny after his previous rape conviction was overturned.



Weinstein, currently serving a 16-year sentence and facing health issues, awaits a ruling on consolidating the new charge with his retrial.