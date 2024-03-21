Hassan Ayariga advocates leadership overhaul in creative sector

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Founder and Leader of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has called for a transformation in the leadership of Ghana's creative sector, emphasizing the need for change to foster growth and prosperity within the industry.



In an interview with Merqury Quaye on Cruise Control, Ayariga stressed the importance of restructuring leadership to better serve the industry's requirements, asserting that "change is a key to new life."



Highlighting practical steps for improvement, Ayariga illustrated the impact of effective leadership by using the analogy of a radio station: "Say Hitz FM is in bad shape with dirty microphones, etc. If I change the leader who is managing the place, we now see a plasma TV, a centre, monitoring what is happening, and people transmitting all the things."



He emphasized that such changes would lead to increased value perception, attracting more advertisers and subsequently boosting revenue and salaries within the sector.



Furthermore, Ayariga lamented Ghana's loss of sovereignty in partnerships with foreign countries, attributing it to direct and indirect influence that hampers economic growth and stability: "Ghana is lost and it is really sad. Somebody needs to find her. We don’t even believe in the Ghanaian potential anymore because the country has been taken over by foreigners."



He cautioned against the pitfalls of becoming subservient to foreign interests, citing the specter of neo-colonialism, echoing the sentiments of late President Kwame Nkrumah.



Ayariga also offered guidance to young creatives, urging them to cultivate authenticity and innovation: "Creativity is an act of love, understanding, will, and power. Begin to do things differently, act differently, and do not wait for people to do things before you, but rather, do things for others to copy."



He cited Dubai as an example of the success that can be achieved through creativity and originality in the arts industry.