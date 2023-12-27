Have you seen Nigerians posting about Afua Asantewaa? - Nigel Gaisie blasts Ghanaians for choosing foreigners over their own

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has expressed disappointment over what he perceives as a lack of support from Ghanaians for Afua Asantewaa's attempt to break the Guinness World Records in a sing-a-thon.



"I was there this dawn to support Asantewaa... Go girl, go Ghana.”



According to him, he cannot fathom why Ghanaians overwhelmingly supported Nigerian chef Hilda Baci during her record-breaking cooking marathon but Nigerians have refused to replicate the action.



In a post on his social media, he stated, "Alas, have you chanced on any Nigerian celebrity or blogger posting about Afua’s sing-a-thon? But Ghanaians no make we sleep when it was Hilda. Let’s learn to mind our business and promote ours... YOURS IS YOURS."



The religious leader urged Ghanaians to emulate the Nigerian culture of supporting their own, emphasizing that Nigerian pastors rally behind their compatriots without reservations.



He criticized some Ghanaian pastors for what he described as divisive behavior, asserting that they often engage in tension, hostilities, and plotting against each other.



“They have practiced a culture of supporting their own no matter what. Nigerian pastors support their own regardless but Ghana dierr, fooling saaaaaaa.



“Some, Ghanaian pastors behave even more bigger than God, full of tension, and hostilities, plotting to bring one another down is what is always on their mind. A big Nigerian prophet once asked me, Prof. Nigel, why are your people soo divisive? no love or best wishes for one another, I was like some of us will change the narrative,” he added.



