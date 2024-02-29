He's a Genius - Wyclef Jean praises Stonebwoy

Music of Thursday, 29 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
During his American tour, Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, received high praise from Haitian-American musician, Wyclef Jean, who welcomed him to his New York home.
In a widely circulated video, Wyclef Jean lauded Stonebwoy for his remarkable contributions to the advancement of African music, describing him as a "genius."
"Insanely talented. Not even talent, how do I define genius? Because I’m genius. I don’t define genius…you’re not forever and you’re doing trends That’s not what makes you a genius," remarked Wyclef Jean.
"A genius is like can you move a generation forward? And long after you have gone. Can that generation keep moving forward? That’s why I say he is a genius. I’ve watched him for a very long time. What he has done is he has moved Africa forward," he added.
Amazing to spend time with my brother @stonebwoy at the crib yesterday ???????? I learned so much about Ghana ???????? https://t.co/fXtR0DAB6L— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) February 28, 2024
Haitian rapper and musician Wyclef Jean has extended an invitation to @stonebwoy to his home in New York, expressing admiration for how Stonebwoy maintains the link between Africa and the Caribbean, and noting that he has been following him for a while. pic.twitter.com/Nyg8yGR1cS— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 28, 2024