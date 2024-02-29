He's a Genius - Wyclef Jean praises Stonebwoy

Music of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During his American tour, Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, received high praise from Haitian-American musician, Wyclef Jean, who welcomed him to his New York home.



In a widely circulated video, Wyclef Jean lauded Stonebwoy for his remarkable contributions to the advancement of African music, describing him as a "genius."



"Insanely talented. Not even talent, how do I define genius? Because I’m genius. I don’t define genius…you’re not forever and you’re doing trends That’s not what makes you a genius," remarked Wyclef Jean.



"A genius is like can you move a generation forward? And long after you have gone. Can that generation keep moving forward? That’s why I say he is a genius. I’ve watched him for a very long time. What he has done is he has moved Africa forward," he added.





Amazing to spend time with my brother @stonebwoy at the crib yesterday ???????? I learned so much about Ghana ???????? https://t.co/fXtR0DAB6L — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) February 28, 2024

Haitian rapper and musician Wyclef Jean has extended an invitation to @stonebwoy to his home in New York, expressing admiration for how Stonebwoy maintains the link between Africa and the Caribbean, and noting that he has been following him for a while. pic.twitter.com/Nyg8yGR1cS — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 28, 2024

Another video showed Stonebwoy introducing Wyclef Jean to the Ghanaian delicacy, Waakye, as they shared a meal together.Stonebwoy's tour spans across America, Europe, and Australia, culminating in an event at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana. The tour coincides with the release of his highly anticipated "Fifth Dimension" album.