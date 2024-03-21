He was a guitarist above his peers - Zapp Mallet celebrates George Darko

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Renowned recording engineer, music producer, and guitarist Zapp Mallet expressed his admiration for the late George Darko, who passed away on March 20, describing him as a guitarist who stood out among his peers due to his versatility across various music styles.



Mallet stated, “When it came to the ‘Yaa Amponsah’ and other approaches to Highlife, he played nicely. He was also wonderful with Blues, Jazz, and other genres. His playing on recordings was remarkable."



Highlighting Darko's influence, Mallet emphasized, “At a certain time, his solos were things every guitarist worth his salt should know. If you played for a band and you didn’t know George Darko’s solos, then you were not a valuable part of your band.”



George Darko, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Ghanaian popular music with his 'funkified' Highlife style dubbed Burger Highlife, left an indelible mark with hits like ‘Akoo te Brofo’ from his Friends album (1983) recorded with his Bus Stop band.



Born in Akropong Akuapem in the Eastern Region, Darko's musical journey began at Okuapeman Secondary School, where he learned to play the guitar. He later pursued a professional career, playing with bands such as Reborn Avengers, Soul Believers, and the 4th Dimension.



Darko's musical odyssey led him to Germany in 1977, where he co-founded the Sikadwa Band, later renamed Fire Connexion, before forming his own band, Bus Stop, to redefine Highlife.



Echoing the sentiment of gratitude, Germany-based Ghanaian singer/drummer Ekow Alabi Savage acknowledged Darko's pivotal role, stating, “I regard George Darko as a revolutionary who helped reposition Highlife.”



Darko's legacy extended beyond his bands, with projects like the Fontom F Band in 1985 and collaborations under various monikers, leaving a lasting impression on younger musicians like Prince Hakeem Matthews, who acknowledged Darko's influence on his playing style.



Despite challenges like the discontinuation of the Okuapeman Jazz Festival, initiated by Darko in 2013, his musical legacy lives on through timeless classics like ‘Akoo te Brofo,’ ‘Naomi,’ and ‘Odo Colour,’ ensuring his enduring impact on Ghanaian music.