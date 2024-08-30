You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 30Article 1975328

Here is How to Have Orgasm On Your Own Terms -Women

Orgasms can vary widely among individuals and aren’t always as dramatic or visible as portrayed in media. While movies and porn often depict loud, intense orgasms, real-life experiences are more nuanced. Some may feel euphoria, while others may experience subtle or even uncomfortable sensations initially. According to sex and relationship expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly, orgasms differ greatly, with some people feeling deep pleasure, while others experience a simple release. Masturbation and experimentation, including using vibrators and exploring different types of stimulation, can help individuals understand their unique responses. It’s important to focus on personal satisfaction and communication, rather than conforming to unrealistic portrayals of orgasm.

