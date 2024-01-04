Here is what happened when LilWin met Afua Asantewaa on TV

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

It was an exciting moment when Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, met with Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian seeking to break the sing-a-thon record during a show on United Television (UTV).



LilWin applauded Afua Asantewaa and her team for being able to undertake the sing-a-thon challenge without any setbacks and involving the general public.



He went ahead to question Afua Asantewaa about why she did not sing any of his songs during the sig-a-thon that got everyone talking in the country.



In response to LilWin’s question, Afua Assantewaa explained that she had to omit some of the songs she had selected earlier because they were straining her voice during the final rehearsal of the main contest.



This transpired during the UTV 'Day With Celebrities' programme which is meant for celebrities and prominent personalities to play various roles on TV as journalists.



“You [Afua Asanteewaa] is the one that made everybody from celebrities to political leaders and others support you for the first time. It means you are blessed. Secondly, I would like to thank your team, especially your medical doctors. They are God-fearing looking at the way they took care of your feeding and making sure you don’t endanger your health for the sake of the contest. But why didn’t you sing my song? I have gospel songs, I have morale songs.”



Afua Asantewaa then responded: “I had your song on my list I can even show it to you. However, during the final rehearsal, some of the songs were straining my voice. Also, some of the songs involve my emotions a lot so by the time I end it would seem like a concert.”



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey ended today, Friday, December 29, 2023, after he was able to achieve 126 hours, which surpasses the 105-hour record.



It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Record team.



