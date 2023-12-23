Here's Stonebwoy’s much talked-about ‘entry’ at the Bhim Concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

One of the highlights at Stonebwoy’s 2023 Bhim Concert was his grand entry on stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The iconic entry captured him ascending from an underground opening filled with smoke while his hands were raised high.



Stonebwoy, clad in a two-piece green attire with glittering diamonds, ushered himself onto the stage with his popular ‘Manodzi’ song, which features Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, playing in the background.



His dancers complemented the art with an interesting choreography as he emotionally delivered the performance.



Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert was witnessed by nearly 40,000 fans across the country.



Scores of musicians, including the likes of Jamaican singers Jahmiel and 10tik deep, Sefa, Mr. Drew, FBS, Kofi Kinaata, Epixode, Larruso, among others, graced the stage with exhilarating performances.



