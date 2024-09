Movies of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Mr. Beautiful responded to Prof Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Ghana's December 2024 election, expressing belief in spiritual influence on physical events.



He cited a 2020 prophecy claiming John Dramani Mahama wouldn’t return as president.



Mr. Beautiful acknowledged the complexity of prophecies, referencing King Hezekiah’s biblical story of divine change.