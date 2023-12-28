Hezron delivers electrifying performances at ‘Hiplife Party’ and 'Get Kojo Antwified'

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Jamaican reggae superstar Hezron Clarke, also known as 'Kwame Bonsu' after a recent visit to the Ashanti kingdom, has been making waves in Ghana with his soulful performances at iconic events with the latest being 'Get Kojo Antwified' and Okyeame Kwame's ‘Hiplife Party’.



The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium was filled with pulsating rhythms and positive vibes on the night of December 24, 2023, as Hezron took the stage at Kojo Antwi's much-anticipated event, 'Get Kojo Antwified.'



The reggae icon brought a fusion of Jamaican and Ghanaian musical flavors, captivating the audience with his powerful voice and infectious energy. The crowd swayed to the rhythm of Hezron's reggae beats, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.



Continuing his musical journey through Ghana, Hezron graced the stage at +233 on the night of December 25, 2023, for Okyeame Kwame's Hiplife Party. The venue buzzed with excitement as Hezron delivered a stellar performance, blending reggae vibes with the pulsating beats of Hiplife music. The crowd, already electrified by the festive spirit, danced and sang along to the tunes of this international reggae sensation.



This is Hezron's first connection with Ghana as he embarked on a profound journey to explore his ancestral roots within the Ashanti kingdom in November. His courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the Akwasidae festival was a highlight, resulting in Hezron being honored with the local name 'Kwame Bonsu.'



Hezron's stay in Ghana, facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International, extends until January 2024. As he continues to forge musical collaborations and spread the message of unity through his performances, Hezron Clarke is leaving an indelible mark on the vibrant Ghanaian music scene.



He is expected to perform at the Westside Carnival in Takoradi on December 26, 2023.







