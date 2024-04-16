Highlife is not dead - Lucky Mensah

Music of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lucky Mensah, the celebrated Ghanaian highlife artist, has emphasized the lasting significance of the genre in a recent interview.



Speaking on Connect 97.1 FM, Mensah staunchly defended highlife music against assertions of decline, stating, "Highlife has not lost its value as far as Ghana music is concerned; highlife can never die, and I don’t regret choosing the highlife genre."



With popular tracks like "I Miss You" and "Old School," Mensah's sentiments resonate deeply within Ghana's music industry, reflecting a shared belief among enthusiasts.



Despite ongoing debates about highlife's place in modern Ghanaian music, Mensah highlighted its resurgence, crediting platforms like TikTok for renewing interest.



Acknowledging contemporary challenges, Mensah noted alterations in rhythm and a lack of lyrical depth among newer artists as potential concerns.



He stressed the importance of addressing these issues to maintain highlife's relevance and longevity, urging aspiring artists to learn from the veterans like Ampadu, Oheneba Kisi, Kofi B, and Ofori Amposah.



Throughout the interview, Mensah exuded confidence in highlife's resilience, emphasizing the need to preserve its essence while embracing innovation.